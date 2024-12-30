Fantasy Football
Jamien Sherwood News: Has nice day at Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Sherwood recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 40-14 loss against the Bills.

Sherwood has been on a tackling tear as of late, and he has now posted eight-plus tackles in four straight games. Only Indianapolis' Zaire Franklin (165) and Arizona's Budda Baker (155) have more tackles on the season than Sherwood (152) going into the Jets' matchup versus the Dolphins in Week 18.

