Sherwood recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 25-22 loss at New England.

Sherwood saw plenty of tackling opportunities in a game where the Patriots ran the ball 31 times, and he managed double-digits in that category for the third time in his last four games. He's having a monster year thus far and should be an IDP lock for at least as long as C.J. Mosley (neck) remains out.