Sherwood recorded nine tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

The starting linebacker also led New York in tackles in the previous two games with 13 and 12, respectively. Sherwood now has 62 tackles (37 solo) on the year, tied with Washington's Bobby Wagner for ninth most in the league. The 2021 fifth-round pick has already exceeded his previous career high of 46 stops in a season.