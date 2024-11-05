Jamien Sherwood News: Sacks Stroud twice in Week 9

Sherwood finished Thursday's 21-13 win over the Texans with seven solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks.

Sherwood finished Thursday's contest tied with Quincy Williams for second-most tackles on the Jets behind Jalen Mills (10). Sherwood had been held without a sack heading into Week 9, but he managed to get to C.J. Stroud twice, both of which took place in the second half. Through the first nine games of the regular season, Sherwood has logged 80 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.