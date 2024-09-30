Fantasy Football
Jamien Sherwood News: Second-leading tackler in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 11:46am

Sherwood recorded seven total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Broncos.

The Jets' outside linebacker duo of Sherwood and Quincy Williams has impressed to begin the season, racking up a combined 59 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Sherwood is a significant part of why New York's defense has allowed just 15.5 points per game through four contests, and he's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the year progresses.

Jamien Sherwood
New York Jets
