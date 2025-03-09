Jamien Sherwood News: Signs new deal with New York

Sherwood and the Jets agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sherwood will stick around New York after spending the first four years of his career with the Jets, most recently compiling a career-high 158 total tackles (98 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over 17 regular-season games in 2024. With fellow middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) expected to return in 2025 after missing 13 games in 2024, Sherwood may see a dip in production following his impressive year.