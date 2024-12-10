Jamien Sherwood News: Tackle machine in Week 14

Sherwood finished with 18 tackles (13 solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 32-26 loss to the Dolphins.

The middle linebacker topped his previous season high of 17 stops in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Sherwood is now tied for fourth in the league with 125 tackles (78 solo). He has also played on at least 96 percent of the defensive snaps in all but two games this season.