Jamin Davis News: Catches on with Green Bay
The Packers signed Davis to the practice squad Tuesday.
Davis was released by the Commanders on Oct. 22 after seeing limited playing time on defense across five regular-season games, during which he accumulated 13 tackles (eight solo). Davis gives the Packers additional depth at linebacker, and the 2021 first-round pick could be elevated for Sunday's game against the Lions if starting outside linebacker Quay Walker is unable to clear concussion protocols.
