Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamin Davis headshot

Jamin Davis News: Gets first sack of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 3:03pm

Davis had a sack and two total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Davis played ten snaps on defense as he got some time as a reserve linebacker. The 2021 first-round pick of Washington could be used in clear passing situations to help the pass rush after joining the Vikings Nov. 26 from Green Bay's practice squad after being released by Washington early in the season.

Jamin Davis
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now