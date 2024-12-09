Jamin Davis News: Gets first sack of season
Davis had a sack and two total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Davis played ten snaps on defense as he got some time as a reserve linebacker. The 2021 first-round pick of Washington could be used in clear passing situations to help the pass rush after joining the Vikings Nov. 26 from Green Bay's practice squad after being released by Washington early in the season.
