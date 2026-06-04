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Jamin Davis News: Joining Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 6:15pm

Pittsburgh signed Davis to a one-year contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Davis was cut by Las Vegas back in April, and now he'll be linking up with his fourth different team in as many years. All of two-time Pro Bowler Patrick Queen, 2024 third-rounder Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison and veteran Cole Holcomb are expected to contribute at inside linebacker for Pittsburgh in 2026, which doesn't leave much room for the free agent signing Davis to make an immediate impact.

Jamin Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers
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