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Jamin Davis News: Let go by Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Davis was released by the Raiders on Thursday.

The linebacker appeared in two regular-season games and on 16 defensive snaps for Las Vegas in 2025, making three tackles (one solo). Through a five-year career, the 2021 first-round pick has now played for three teams. Davis recorded 76 or more tackles in each of his first three NFL campaigns, but he has finished with 18 or fewer in each of the last two.

Jamin Davis
 Free Agent
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