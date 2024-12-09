Jamin Davis News: Plays nine defensive snaps Sunday

Davis logged 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Falcons.

Davis was signed off the Packers' practice squad to the Vikings' active roster Nov. 26 to add some depth at inside linebacker. He's played just 13 snaps on defense in his two outings with Minnesota, but he made the most of his opportunities Sunday when he sacked Kirk Cousins for a six-yard loss midway through the second quarter. Davis could see his snap count steadily increase over the next four games as he gets acclimated to the Vikings' defensive playbook.