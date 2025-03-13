Jamin Davis News: Re-signs with New York

Davis agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Davis was claimed off waivers by New York in late December and did not appear in a game. The 26-year-old linebacker bounced around the league last year, joining the Vikings after being released by the Commanders earlier in the season. The 2021 first-round pick has hardly played to his draft status thus far and will likely serve as a special teams player for new head coach Aaron Glenn in 2025.