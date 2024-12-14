Fantasy Football
Jamison Crowder Injury: Activated ahead of Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 5:38pm

Crowder (calf) has been activated from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports, but he remains questionable to suit up.

Crowder hasn't played since Week 3 due to a calf injury, but he's now in line to return to the gridiron. The 31-year-old wideout will likely serve as the Commanders' top punt returner Sunday, assuming he's active.

Jamison Crowder
Washington Commanders
