Jamison Crowder Injury: Another limited practice

Crowder (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Crowder has kicked off preparation for the wild-card round with back-to-back capped practices due to a groin injury, leaving him just one more chance to get back to full participation Friday or else risk entering the weekend with a designation ahead Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. Since returning from injured reserve Week 15 at New Orleans, he's had a modest role in the Commanders offense, putting together an 8-67-2 line on 12 targets over the last four contests.