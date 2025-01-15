Fantasy Football
Jamison Crowder headshot

Jamison Crowder Injury: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Crowder was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

On Washington's initial divisional-round injury report released Tuesday, Crowder was listed as a non-participant in practice due to both the hamstring issue and rest, but only the hamstring issue appears next to his name on Wednesday's report. Crowder is likely just getting some extra maintenance ahead of Saturday's game against the Lions, as Commanders head coach Dan Quinn hasn't suggested that the veteran wideout's status for the contest is in any jeopardy. In the Commanders' wild-card win over the Buccaneers this past Sunday, Crowder started but played just 11 of the team's 73 offensive snaps and finished without a target.

Jamison Crowder
Washington Commanders
