Jamison Crowder Injury: Limited to sideline work

Crowder (calf) was listed as a DNP for Thursday's practice session.

Crowder has logged DNPs in back-to-back practices to open the week, though he was spotted doing individual drills during Thursday's session, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. If he's able to practice Friday, even in a limited capacity, that would give Crowder a shot at playing Sunday against the Cardinals.