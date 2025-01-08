Jamison Crowder Injury: Limited with groin injury

Crowder (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Crowder played just 20 offensive snaps during Washington's win over the Cowboys in Week 18, his lowest total since retaking the field Week 15. It appears a groin injury may have had something to do with his lowered involvement. The veteran wideout totaled eight targets in his first three games back from injury, and he'll stand to handle a depth role on offense if cleared to play in Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers.