Jamison Crowder Injury: Listed as questionable

Crowder (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, after playing 20 snaps without drawing a target in the Commanders' 23-19 win over Dallas in Week 18. He'll likely work as Washington's fourth or fifth WR if he ends up playing, as he's been stuck behind Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus and Dyami Brown. The bigger concern for Washington might be punt returns -- a job Zaccheaus handled for much of the season until Crowder returned from injured reserve for the last three games.