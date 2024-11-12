Jamison Crowder Injury: Not on track to play Thursday
Crowder (calf) has not been designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game at Philadelphia, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Crowder has spent the Commanders' last seven games on the sidelines due to a lingering calf issue, and it looks like he'll be sitting out in Week 11 too. In that case, his next chance to play would come in Week 12 versus the Cowboys.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now