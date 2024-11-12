Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jamison Crowder headshot

Jamison Crowder Injury: Not on track to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Crowder (calf) has not been designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game at Philadelphia, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Crowder has spent the Commanders' last seven games on the sidelines due to a lingering calf issue, and it looks like he'll be sitting out in Week 11 too. In that case, his next chance to play would come in Week 12 versus the Cowboys.

Jamison Crowder
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now