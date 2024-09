Jamison Crowder Injury: Nursing calf injury

Crowder (calf) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder may have sustained the injury during Monday's game against the Bengals, when he played 10 snaps (nine on offense, one on special teams) without recording a target. He'll have two more chances to see the practice field ahead of the Commanders' Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.