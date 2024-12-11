Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamison Crowder headshot

Jamison Crowder Injury: Practices in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Crowder (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Crowder was placed on injured reserve in early October and has missed the Commanders' last 10 games due to a calf injury. However, he was designated to return Monday and has already practiced in full, suggesting he's nearly recovered from the issue. Despite Wednesday's full session, the veteran wideout must still be added to Washington's active roster in order to play in Week 15, when the Commanders travel to New Orleans.

Jamison Crowder
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now