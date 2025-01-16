Jamison Crowder News: Clear for Saturday
Crowder (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game in Detroit.
After not practicing Tuesday due to a hamstring issue, Crowder managed a pair of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, which was enough activity for him to be available for Saturday's matchup. Since the Commanders' Week 14 bye, he's compiled an 8-67-2 line on 12 targets over the last five contests, including playoffs.
