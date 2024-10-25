Jammie Robinson Injury: Won't play vs. Denver
Robinson (knee) was listed as a DNP on Friday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Robinson was limited during Wednesday's practice, but he ended the week with consecutive DNPs and he will miss his second game of the regular season. With starting strong safety Nick Scott (hamstring) also ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, Lonnie Johnson will likely step up as the Panthers' starting strong safety alongside free safety Xavier Woods.