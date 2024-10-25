Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jammie Robinson headshot

Jammie Robinson Injury: Won't play vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Robinson (knee) was listed as a DNP on Friday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Robinson was limited during Wednesday's practice, but he ended the week with consecutive DNPs and he will miss his second game of the regular season. With starting strong safety Nick Scott (hamstring) also ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, Lonnie Johnson will likely step up as the Panthers' starting strong safety alongside free safety Xavier Woods.

Jammie Robinson
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News