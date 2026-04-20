Jamon Johnson Injury: Waived by Green Bay
The Packers waived Johnson (undisclosed) on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Johnson did not revert to a reserve list Monday, so the linebacker is officially a free agent. He made his defensive debut in 2025 during the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Vikings. The 24-year-old played 100 percent of defensive snaps in the contest, totaling 10 tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed.
Jamon Johnson
Free Agent
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