JaMycal Hasty Injury: Out for Week 16

Hasty (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hasty has played sporadically on offense this season, posting a 20-69-0 rushing line and 10-59-1 receiving line as the third running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. If New England wants to elevate a running back for Week 16, Kevin Harris and Terrell Jennings are on the team's practice squad.