JaMycal Hasty headshot

JaMycal Hasty Injury: Out for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Hasty (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hasty has played sporadically on offense this season, posting a 20-69-0 rushing line and 10-59-1 receiving line as the third running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. If New England wants to elevate a running back for Week 16, Kevin Harris and Terrell Jennings are on the team's practice squad.

JaMycal Hasty
New England Patriots
