JaMycal Hasty News: Full practice Tuesday
Hasty (ankle) was a full participant at the Patriots' practice Tuesday.
Hasty was unavailable for the team's Week 16 loss to the Bills due to an ankle injury, which he now appears to have recovered from. The 28-year-old will likely be back in his role as an option at third-down running back while also operating as a return-specialist for New England on Saturday versus the Chargers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now