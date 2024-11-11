Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
JaMycal Hasty headshot

JaMycal Hasty News: Logs six carries versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Hasty carried six times for 20 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.

While working in a change-of-pace role Sunday, Hasty recorded 12 of a possible 64 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. In a backfield that also includes top option Rhamondre Stevenson (45 snaps, 20 carries) and Antonio Gibson (seven snaps, five carries), Hasty carries limited fantasy lineup upside as long as Stevenson remains available.

JaMycal Hasty
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now