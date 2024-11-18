Fantasy Football
JaMycal Hasty News: Logs two carries versus Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 8:31am

Hasty carried twice for two yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Hasty logged five of a possible 76 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while Rhamondre Stevenson was out there for 58 snaps and recorded 20 carries. As long as Stevenson remains healthy, Hasty remains off the fantasy radar in the change-of-pace role he shares with Antonio Gibson (13 snaps, four carries).

