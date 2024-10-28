Fantasy Football
JaMycal Hasty News: No snaps on offense Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Hasty didn't record any snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hasty, who carried twice for minus-2 yards and caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and a TD in the Patriots' Week 7 loss to the Jaguars, did log eight special teams snaps Sunday, but wasn't part of the team's game plan on offense versus New York. Given that he's clearly behind Rhamondre Stevenson (54 snaps) and Antonio Gibson (13 snaps) in the RB pecking order, Hasty is off the fantasy radar for now.

