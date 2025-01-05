Fantasy Football
JaMycal Hasty headshot

JaMycal Hasty News: Not playing in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Hasty (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hasty sat out the Patriots' Week 16 loss in Buffalo due to an ankle injury, but he'll miss his first game of the season due to non-health-related reasons as he sits out the finale. He'll head into free agency this spring after concluding the 2024 campaign with 20 carries for 69 yards and 10 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets over his 15 appearances.

JaMycal Hasty
New England Patriots
