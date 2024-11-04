Fantasy Football
JaMycal Hasty News: Two touches Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 8:48am

Hasty logged 10 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After not seeing any snaps on offense in Week 8, Hasty carried once for no gain and caught his only target for minus-three yards Sunday. With Rhamondre Stevenson maintaining a secure grip on his role as New England's top RB and Antonio Gibson also in the backfield mix, Hasty remains off the fantasy radar.

JaMycal Hasty
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
