Janarius Robinson News: Suspended three games
Robinson (hand) has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse Policy, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Robinson will now be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season as he serves his suspension. The defensive lineman will finish his second season with the Raiders having produced five total tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over 10 games.
