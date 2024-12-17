Fantasy Football
Janarius Robinson headshot

Janarius Robinson News: Suspended three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Robinson (hand) has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse Policy, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Robinson will now be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season as he serves his suspension. The defensive lineman will finish his second season with the Raiders having produced five total tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over 10 games.

Janarius Robinson
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
