JaQuae Jackson News: Dropped by New England
Jackson (knee) was waived by the Patriots on Monday.
Jackson originally signed with the Patriots in June of 2024 but was sidelined for all of last year due to a knee injury. He was dropped without an injury designation Monday, suggesting he's now moved past his knee issue. The Rutgers product has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game after posting 22 catches for 361 yards and one touchdown across 13 games during his final collegiate season in 2023.
JaQuae Jackson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now