Jaquan Brisker Injury: Absent from practice to open week
Brisker (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Brisker has missed the Bears' last three games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 5 against the Panthers. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported earlier Wednesday that Brisker is unlikely to play Sunday against the Patriots, and his absence from practice to begin Week 10 prep seemingly supports that notion.
