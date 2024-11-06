Fantasy Football
Jaquan Brisker Injury: DNP to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Brisker (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Brisker has missed the Bears' last three games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 5 against the Panthers. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday that Brisker is unlikely to play Sunday against the Patriots, and his DNP to open the week lines up with that report. Brisker will have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols before returning to games.

Jaquan Brisker
Chicago Bears
