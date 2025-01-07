Jaquan Brisker Injury: Expected to contribute in 2025

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday he expects Brisker (concussion) to play for Chicago and contribute during the 2025 campaign, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Poles said Brisker and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), both of whom ended the 2024 regular season on IR, are "feeling back to themselves," per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. A 2022 second-round pick, Brisker missed 12 games in 2024 due to a concussion. The Bears will doubtless prioritize Brisker's health above all other concerns, but it appears the safety is expected to play a role on defense in the 2025 season, in which he'll be playing on the final year of his rookie contract.