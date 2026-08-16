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Jaquan Brisker Injury: Misses preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Brisker (undisclosed) did not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers, Andrew Vasquez of steelerswire.com reports.

Brisker is dealing with an unknown issue that kept him out of Thursday's game as well as subsequent practices. The starting safety's return timeline is unknown, and the longer he misses, the more first-team reps Jack Henderson will see. The Steelers' secondary is now in dire straits, with Joey Porter (back), Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Donte Kent (undisclosed) all still on the active/PUP list. Brandin Echols (ankle) and Israel Mukuamu (undisclosed) are also dealing with injuries, meaning depth for the team is razor thin as they head into Friday's preseason game against the Jets.

Jaquan Brisker
Pittsburgh Steelers
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