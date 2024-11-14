Jaquan Brisker Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Bears placed Brisker (concussion) on injured reserve Thursday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Brisker entered concussion protocols following the Bears' Week 5 win over the Panthers, which has prevented from playing in each of Chicago's last four games. Now that he's been placed on injured reserve, Brisker will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 15 against the Vikings on Monday, Dec. 16 the earliest he can return. Elijah Hicks will continue to serve as the Bears' starting strong safety alongside free safety Kevin Byard.