Jaquan Brisker Injury: Unlikely to play this week

Brisker is not expected to clear the five-step concussion protocol before Sunday's game against the Patriots, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brisker last played Week 5, and he hasn't made enough progress in his recovery from the concussion at this point to put himself on track to play Week 10. Elijah Hicks would likely be in store for another expanded role at safety if Brisker misses his fourth straight game Sunday.