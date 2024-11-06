Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaquan Brisker headshot

Jaquan Brisker Injury: Unlikely to return this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Brisker (concussion) is not expected to clear protocols before Sunday's game against the Patriots, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brisker hasn't played since Week 5, as he works to recover from a concussion and navigate the league's five-step protocols. An absence Sunday would be his fourth straight, and leave the Bears once again turning to Elijah Hicks to start at strong safety.

Jaquan Brisker
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now