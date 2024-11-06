Jaquan Brisker Injury: Unlikely to return this week
Brisker (concussion) is not expected to clear protocols before Sunday's game against the Patriots, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Brisker hasn't played since Week 5, as he works to recover from a concussion and navigate the league's five-step protocols. An absence Sunday would be his fourth straight, and leave the Bears once again turning to Elijah Hicks to start at strong safety.
