Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaquan Brisker headshot

Jaquan Brisker Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Brisker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brisker began displaying concussion symptoms Monday, after the team's Week 5 win over the Panthers. Due to this, the Penn State product did not travel with the Bears to London for a Week 6 matchup, and it appears he won't be joining the team on a later flight either. In Brisker's absence, Elijah Hicks will be in line to start at strong safety.

Jaquan Brisker
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News