Jaquan Brisker Injury: Won't play Sunday

Brisker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brisker began displaying concussion symptoms Monday, after the team's Week 5 win over the Panthers. Due to this, the Penn State product did not travel with the Bears to London for a Week 6 matchup, and it appears he won't be joining the team on a later flight either. In Brisker's absence, Elijah Hicks will be in line to start at strong safety.