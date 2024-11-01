Jaquan Brisker Injury: Won't play Sunday
Brisker (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
Brisker was unable to practice all week and is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a concussion sustained in the Bears' Week 5 win over the Panthers. Elijah Hicks is expected to continue serving as Chicago's top strong safety until Brisker can pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.
