Jaquan Brisker News: Moving to Pittsburgh
Brisker agreed to a deal with the Steelers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The safety started all 17 regular-season games and both playoff games for the Bears in 2025, finishing the regular season with 93 tackles (52 solo) and eight pass breakups. It was a nice return season for Brisker after missing most of the 2024 campaign with concussion-related issues. The 2022 second-round pick could play a similar role for Pittsburgh as he did for Chicago last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaquan Brisker See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1867 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips68 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 12 Game Previews: Panthers-49ers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips109 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 12110 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Burrow, Rodgers, Jacobs All Questionable111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaquan Brisker See More