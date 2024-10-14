Ja'Quan McMillian Injury: Estimated as limited
McMillian (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.
McMillian played 76 total snaps (73 defensive and three on special teams) and recorded two total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but it now appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process. The Eastern Carolina product's participation Tuesday and Wednesday will provide the best indication of his potential availability for Thursday night's matchup against the Saints.