Ja'Quan McMillian News: Continues to produce in Denver

McMillian tallied 81 total tackles (61 solo), including 1.0 sacks, defended 10 passes, with two interceptions, and forced one fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The third-year pro from Eastern Carolina served as Denver's top slot corner for the majority of 2024 (nine starts), ending with the second-most passes defended, third-most interceptions and fourth-most total tackles on the team's defense. McMillian also played a career-high 824 defensive snaps this season, beating his 2023 total of 641. He's now set to be a restricted free agent this summer after concluding the final season of his rookie contract, meaning Denver will have the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team. If McMillian remains in Denver in 2025, he's likely to continue serving as the team's top slot cornerback.