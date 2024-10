McMillian finished with three tackles (two solo), a pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

The slot cornerback also played on 77 percent of the defensive snaps. McMillian has 37 tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 2024. He has played in all eight games and on at least 57 percent of the defensive snaps in each contest.