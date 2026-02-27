Ja'Quan McMillian headshot

Ja'Quan McMillian News: Set for second-round tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

The Broncos intend to place a second-round, restricted free agent tender on McMillian, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Per Klis, the nickel cornerback's looming contract tender is slated to carry a $5.77 million value. The 25-year-old ball-hawk is coming off a regular season which he recorded 56 tackles, two picks (including one that he returned for a TD), as well as four sacks and two forced fumbles. McMillian earned $1.03 million with the Broncos in 2025.

Ja'Quan McMillian
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Quan McMillian See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Quan McMillian See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
69 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
76 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
84 days ago
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Commanders vs. Broncos
NFL
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Commanders vs. Broncos
Author Image
Mario Puig
89 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
91 days ago