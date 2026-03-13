Ja'Quan McMillian News: Signs RFA tender

McMillian signed his one-year, $5.767 million restricted free agent tender Friday.

It represents a significant raise for McMillian, who made $1.03 million in 2025. The 25-year-old cornerback joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has carved out a prominent role in Denver's secondary. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, making three starts, and recorded 56 tackles (40 solo), including a career-high 4.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles. He's the team's No. 1 slot corner.