Ja'Quan McMillian News: Signs RFA tender
McMillian signed his one-year, $5.767 million restricted free agent tender Friday.
It represents a significant raise for McMillian, who made $1.03 million in 2025. The 25-year-old cornerback joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has carved out a prominent role in Denver's secondary. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, making three starts, and recorded 56 tackles (40 solo), including a career-high 4.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles. He's the team's No. 1 slot corner.
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