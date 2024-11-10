Fantasy Football
Jaquelin Roy Injury: Exits game with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Roy (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Roy was listed as questionable for Week 10 due to a neck injury, and it appears he has aggravated the issue during Sunday's game. Deatrich Wise and Jeremiah Pharms may see some snaps in the interior offensive line behind starting nose tackle Davon Godchaux while Roy is sidelined.

Jaquelin Roy
New England Patriots
